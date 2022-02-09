Thursday, EHC meets at 1:30 p.m. For details call 501-745-5278.
Saturday morning, before first light, bright Venus pairs with reddish Mars in the southeastern sky.
Saturday is Recycling Day, 8 – 10 a.m., at the Alread Cafeteria. At the same location, ACCDA meets at 9 a.m., followed by the Inter-organizational meeting at 10 a.m.
Monday, ACRDC meets at 4 p.m. For more info call 501-745-5278.
Wednesday, February’s full moon is official at 10:57 a.m. It has been referred to as the Snow Moon by Europeans, Native Americans and Colonial Americans.
Archers have until the end of the month to harvest deer. Check The Regs for details.
The latest winter weather event here was about 2 inches of ice pellets, covered by a dusting of snow. The birds flocked to my feeders and I was delighted to see a red-breasted nuthatch. They don’t show up every winter and bird experts say their winter migration destinations are driven by food supplies.
As of this writing I’m still looking at ice on the road out of here. Two sections are north facing slopes and often the last to melt.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy. 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
