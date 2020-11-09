Prayer Night is regularly held Wednesdays, 6 p.m., at the Crabtree Foursquare Church. Masks are welcomed.
Thursday morning, before sunrise, a waning, thin crescent moon rises in the east followed by the “morning star”, Venus.
Thursday, 1:30 p.m., EHC meets in the Alread FUN Park. Bring your own chair and wear a mask.
Saturday is opening day of Modern Gun Season for deer. Check the Regs for details.
Saturday is Recycling Day, 8 - 10 a.m., at the Alread Cafeteria. The associated benefit breakfast is cancelled, but the monthly ACCDA meeting will be held later.
The season finale of RallyX auto racing in Crabtree is scheduled for Saturday. For info visit arscca.org, or their Facebook page.
The New Moon is official Saturday at 11:07 p.m. Being closer than usual, at 222,666 miles, it is also called a Supermoon.
Next Monday night/Tuesday morning is the peak of the Leonid meteor shower, with 10 to 15 per hour. Some years this puts on a spectacular display but that’s not predicted for this year. Highest concentrations will be after midnight.
A neighbor tells me they have many warm weather crops still producing as they covered everything for our first and only, so far, freeze of the season.
Leaf drop continues and the long view through the forest is close to complete.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 745-1249.
