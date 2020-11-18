“Quilting Thursday” will not be held this week at the EHC building in Rupert.
Thursday, for a few hours after sunset, in the southwest, the waxing crescent moon pairs with Jupiter and Saturn – forming a squat triangle with dimmer Saturn on top.
Saturday the first quarter moon is official at 10:45 p.m.
Next Wednesday, the waxing gibbous moon pairs with Mars in the southeastern sky after dusk.
The Crabtree Senior Night Potluck, normally held the last Friday of the month, will not be held.
Last Saturday’s predicted rain did not slow down the season finale of RallyX auto racing in Crabtree. Between racing engines and the opening of modern gun season, it was a bit noisy up this way for awhile. Modern gun for deer continues through December 6. Check the Regs for details.
A neighbor continues to brag on his tomato plants he protected from our only freeze so far. The weather forecast makes it appear his tomatoes will go on producing for a while longer.
I had a visit from my my brother Tim, from Chatham, IL, a few days last week. He said to say “hello” to those who may remember him when he lived here in the late 1980s. Bless him, he brought me a dozen tomatoes from his garden.
Leaf drop is complete, except for a few stragglers and some oaks. The long view through the forest is back until springtime. The beauty of the lay of the land has been revealed.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy. 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 745-1249.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.