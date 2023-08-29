The quilting pros at EHC are ready to help you get started with this personally beneficial activity. For details call Sheila, 745-2304.
Friday is the beginning of rabbit hunting season. Check The Regs for more.
On Friday night, the Aurigid meteor shower peaks with six per hour.
Monday, after sunset, the moon and Jupiter pair up.
Next Thursday the Volunteer Fire Department meets at 7 p.m. Call fire chief Tammy Webb at 253-5071 to find out how to get involved.
My vehicle broke down on west Highway 16 last week. During the hour wait for a tow truck, five different people stopped to offer assistance. We live in a wonderful part of this state!
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Highway 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.