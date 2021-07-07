Quilting is back at the EHC facility in Rupert. Interested persons can call Sheila, 745-2304.
Also there, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 9 to 11 a.m., exercise classes. Public is invited.
Friday, the New Moon is official at 8:16 p.m.
Saturday is Recycling Day, 8 to 10 a.m., at the Alread cafeteria. At 9 a.m., in the cafeteria, ACCDA holds its monthly meeting.
Sunday and Monday nights, the young crescent moon passes Venus and Mars, after sunset. This needs a low view to the west-northwest and will be over by 10 p.m. The two planets will “kiss” Monday night.
The Alread Independence Day Celebration was attended by record crowds last Saturday. The horseshoe tournament was spirited and entertaining. The fireworks display was a big crowd pleaser. I brought safety goggles and, as the breeze shifted slightly during the show, they were needed as 10,000 bits of burnt paper and explosion debris rained down upon me. I found cinders in my shirt pocket later. I need to be more mindful of the wind next year.
A neighbor tells me they raise honeybees and recently processed seven gallons. He said nectar flow had been good this spring due to the regular rains keeping flowers unstressed and blooming. Two of his hives were killed by the deep freeze we had here in February. Remembering that incredible cold makes me shiver; a good memory for a hot day.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy. 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 745-1249.
