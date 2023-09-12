Crabtree news

New bear permits are required in addition to hunting licenses this year. Check with AGFC for details.
On Thursday, EHC meets, 1:30 p.m., in their Rupert facility. Then at 2:30 p.m. there is a program on “Making Organic Cleaning Supplies.” It’s free and open to the public.
Bingo returns to Alread Saturday. A light meal will be offered at 5:30 p.m., followed by bingo. It’s at the EHC facility in Rupert.
Monday, before dawn, Venus is at its brightest of the year. It is so bright, that for several days, if watched closely, will remain visible even after sunrise. That’s bright!
While the bookmobile no longer visits the Tilly store, books are still delivered there by request. Interested persons can show up to apply for this free service next Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Glyen Jackson of Crabtree says the second cutting of hay this year was of good quality and more than many expected. The dry spell in August saw some fields drying out but recent rain helped. Glyen’s dad told him to expect little hay about once in every 5 years. Glyen says that has to be factored into the cost.
The First Annual Archey Fork Scenic Loop Yard Sale is scheduled for October 6 & 7. Mark your calendar for one of the prettiest drives in the county and some great deals.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Highway 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
