Friday’s Crabtree Senior Night & Potluck, at the Foursquare Church, has been cancelled. Prayer Night continues on Wednesdays, 6 p.m.
Saturday morning, the thin crescent moon pairs with Mars and the asteroid Vesta. After 5 a.m. have a clear horizon to the southeast.
Next Thursday, the Volunteer Fire Department meets at 7 p.m. For details call Tammy, 501-253-5071.
The centerline reflectors that the state placed recently, which are loved by many up this way on dark and stormy nights, have started to be removed. Over 180 in the ditch between Clinton and Crabtree after the last snowplough event, no doubt more down the line. Considering the costs of the reflectors, glue, three state employees to apply and two vehicles, why isn’t more attention being paid to the cost efficient use of taxpayer dollars? Can anybody put a bug in someone’s ear? We want our reflectors on the road.
Daffodil greenery is popping up in numerous locations, lending the impression that spring is not far off. That may be wishful thinking.
Neighbors Bill and Melissa say they have started many seeds indoors for transplant outdoors when it does warm.
For gardening tips check out “12 Months of Gardening” elsewhere in The Democrat.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy. 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.