Crabtree news

Thursday, the VBC Quorum Court meets at 6 p.m.
Thursday night, the K-Cygnus meteor shower peaks with three per hour. Also a few stragglers from last week’s Perseid shower might also be spotted. Look northeast.
Friday, before dawn, Mars pairs with the third quarter moon.
Saturday, the Crabtree Foursquare Church’s popular Back to School Ice Cream Social will be held beginning at 2 p.m. Homemade ice cream is mmm good. The community is invited.
With recurring rains, the lushness of the summer green forest has returned. Several neighbors have said garden watering duties are easier now and productivity has increased. I’ve noted it especially with the cucumbers. Transplants for the fall garden will be available shortly at numerous nurseries, if not already.
My skin cancer is back. They say again it is the good kind. I am going to count that as a blessing.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy. 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
