Thursday, the VBC Quorum Court meets at 6 p.m.
Friday overnight, the Pleiades open star cluster, often called the Seven Sisters, is visible high in the southern sky. Only six can be seen with the naked eye but 100s with a telescope. Due to its shape, it is sometimes confused with the Little Dipper, which only appears in the northern sky.
Tuesday, the third quarter moon is official at 7:41 a.m.
Squirrel hunting season continues through Feb. 28. Check The Regs for details.
The AR Highway Department placed centerline reflectors last week. They are a godsend on dark and foggy nights as the high country here frequently finds itself in the clouds. I’m curious to see if county snowplows will promptly remove them as they have in past years.
Well over 4 inches of snow fell here last Saturday through Sunday early. There was one report of 6”. Thankfully the ground was warm, the sun came out and temperatures soared to quickly melt it off. Hope you had a chance to enjoy it.
As of this writing, another cold snap is predicted to begin Thursday. Take precautions and be prepared.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy. 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
