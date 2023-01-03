After dusk this week, Saturn (lower) and Jupiter (higher) appear in the southwest.
Quilting Thursdays are offered by EHC at their Rupert facility. Any level of expertise is invited. For more call Sheila at 501-745-2304.
Thursday, the Volunteer Fire Department meets at 7 p.m. For details call 501-253-5071.
Friday, the full moon is official at 5:07 p.m. January’s moon is often called Wolf Moon.
Saturday and Sunday is the last special youth modern gun hunt of the season. Check The Regs for details.
Next Thursday, the EH Club’s monthly meeting is scheduled. For more info call 501-745-5278.
Next Saturday is Recycling Day, 8 to 10 am, at the Alread Cafeteria.
I was able to sandwich in, between cold fronts, my delayed holiday visit with family and friends up north. While much joy and merriment was shared, upon my return I was reminded once again “there is no place like home.”
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Highway 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
