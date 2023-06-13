Crabtree news

Quilting has been shown to lower heart rate and blood pressure, improve hand eye coordination, relieve stress, give purpose and a sense of accomplishment, plus more. To get started on these benefits call 745-2304.
On Thursday, 6 p.m., the VBC Quorum Court meets. It’s open to the public.
Next Wednesday, the Bookmobile visit to Tilly and Zion Hill is canceled.
Also Wednesday, astronomically, it’s the first day of summer in the Northern Hemisphere. Including twilight, there will be close to 16 hours of daylight on that day, the most of the year.
On the next evening, around 10 p.m., dim Mars can be seen halfway between Venus and the crescent moon.
Much of the first cutting of hay has been completed. More on quantity and quality next week.
I had my first run-in with a rattlesnake this season, last week. Several neighbors have reported copperhead sightings. It’s that time of year to be particularly mindful of where you place your feet and hands. The number one bite site by copperheads on humans is hands and lower arms. Look before you reach.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Highway 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
