Crabtree news

Thursday, the Volunteer Fire Department’s monthly meeting is at 7 p.m. For details call 501-253-5071.
Saturday is Recycling Day, 8 to 10 a.m., at the Alread Cafeteria. On the same day and at the same location, at 9 a.m., ACCDA meets, followed by the Inter-organizational meeting at 10 a.m.
Sunday, the full Hunter Moon is official at 3:54 p.m. and will compete with, around midnight, the Draconid meteor shower‘s peak. Usually a minor shower but in 2011 there were 600 per hour. Look north.
Monday night, the Southern Taurid meteor shower peaks with five per hour.
Next Thursday, EHC meets at 1:30 p.m. For details call 501-745-5278.
October 15, the Hobo Dinner and Chili Cook-off, at Zion Hill Church, may or may not be held.
The second cutting of hay appears bountiful. More details here next week.
I drove the Archey Fork Valley Scenic Loop, Hwys. 16, 27, 254 & 65, Saturday past. It’s about 70 miles and took close to two hours. In spots the fall foliage was gorgeous but more rain is needed to get the best color this year. Some leaves are dropping.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
