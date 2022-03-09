Thursday, 1:30 p.m., EHC holds its monthly meeting. For details call 501-745-5278.
Saturday morning, the two hours before first light, Venus and Mars pair in the southern sky. Bright Jupiter and Saturn are in the same general area.
Saturday is Recycling Day, 8 – 10 a.m., at the Alread Cafeteria. ACCDA’s board meeting is at the same location at 9 a.m.
Sunday Daylight Savings Time starts.
Wednesday, the Bookmobile visit to Tilly and Zion Hill is cancelled.
On a night walk last week I heard Canadian geese approaching from the south. As they passed overhead I noted they were working hard to gain altitude, meaning they were intending to go a goodly distance north. I guess they were thinking the worst of winter’s weather is behind us now.
My dad went on hospice last week. Doc said he had 2 to 3 days. As I write this he is on day 5. I’m spending much time at his bedside in hopes of being there when his soul takes wing.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy. 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
