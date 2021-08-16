Exercise classes at EHC’s Rupert facility have been cancelled. Reconsideration is scheduled for the end of September. “Quilting” continues to be available to interested persons by calling Sheila at 745-2304.
Thursday the VBC Quorum Court meets at 7 p.m.
Also Thursday, Jupiter is at opposition, and its brightest of the year. Saturday it pairs with the moon.
Sunday, the full moon is official at 7:02 a.m. Often called Full Sturgeon Moon, look to the southeast after sunset.
Next week Friday, the Crabtree Senior Night Potluck, at the Foursquare Church, has been cancelled.
Next Saturday, the Taco Salad Supper & ACCDA Annual Meeting, which elects board members, has been postponed. It will be rescheduled as soon as possible.
I gave an hour, 3 - 4 a.m., to the Perseid Meteor Shower last week and counted 45, with three fireballs! What a thrill.
Many have asked, so here’s a final update on the copperhead bite. All pain is gone and much of the discoloring and swelling has subsided. My research said antivenim was not usually suggested for healthy adults for copperhead bites. A vial of the stuff costs about $3200 average, with gouging prices over $16,000.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy. 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 745-1249.
