Van Buren, AR (72956)

Today

Areas of patchy fog early. A mix of wintry precipitation this morning. Then mainly rain showers expected this afternoon. High near 35F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of light freezing rain after midnight. Some icing possible. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 40%.