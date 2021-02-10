Thursday, thirty minutes before sunrise, Venus pairs with Jupiter, very low in the southwestern sky.
Thursday, 2:30 p.m., EHC holds a Zoom meeting. Let Burtie know if you would like an invitation at burtie@artelco. com.
Friday overnight, the moon, Mars and The Pleiades, or “Seven Sisters,” form a loose triangle.
Friday and Saturday are considered “Best Days” for planting above ground crops by the Old Farmer’s Almanac. I’m guessing that’ll only be true if the ground is not frozen solid.
Saturday, Recycling Day is cancelled due to expected frigid temperatures. Although, as of this writing, the ACCDA meeting at 10 a.m. and Alread Inter-organizational meeting at 11 a.m. are still on the calendar that same day.
Next Wednesday, the Bookmobile visit to Tilly and Zion Hill is cancelled.
Next Sunday(21st), is the last day for crow hunting, Thursday through Monday hunting only. Check the Regs for details.
A RallyX Auto Racing Test and Tune Event is scheduled for February 27, in Crabtree. For info visit their Facebook page or arscca.org.
Marge Koone called to talk and mentioned several of her older friends had received their COVID-19 vaccines. She said some thought has been given to when various EHC activities may begin again but went onto to say regardless of the timing, masks, social distancing and surface sanitation will continue.
The ground hog Punxsutawney Phil predicted six more weeks of winter recently. While it looks like he may have got it right this year, my research indicates he’s been right less than 50 percent of the time.
Don’t forget to take precautions for the coming extreme cold: open cabinet doors, let indoor faucets drip, drain outdoor water lines, change filters on heaters, shut off water if pipes freeze and provide liquid water for outdoor critters. Being prepared can save you from grief.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy. 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 745-1249.
