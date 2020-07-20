The Farmer’s Almanac says Wednesday and Thursday are good days to kill plant pests. This year’s Japanese beetle invasion is about over, typically 4 to 6 weeks. They devastated roses, in several locations, and I found them on my pole beans. I used Neem spray successfully.
Thursday’s quilting session, at the EHC building in Rupert, will not be held.
The first quarter moon is official at 7:32 a.m. on Monday.
Next Tuesday, before dawn, the Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower will peak with 15 to 20 per hour. Look low in the southwest.
I picked my final strawberry last week. They were very productive this year. Also picked the last of my wineberries. They’re an Asian import that has proved highly invasive. I saw a location near Oxley, where they had been introduced 40 years ago, had escaped and spread over, at least, dozens of acres, crowding out many native species. While they’re very prolific and hardy, producing tart, but tasty, raspberry like fruit, they need to be kept in check, and should be sprayed for viruses, which they host, particularly raspberry yellow spot.
Since I love my community, I will be wearing a mask in public places, as the Governor has mandated, beginning this week.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 745-1249.
