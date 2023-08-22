Crabtree news

On Thursday, the first quarter moon is official at 4:57 a.m., when it pairs with the famous red supergiant star Antares.
Friday’s Senior Night Potluck, at the Crabtree Foursquare Church, is cancelled.
For safety’s sake, don’t ignore the extreme heat advisories.
Next Wednesday’s full moon is called a Super Blue Moon. “Super” due to being closer than usual, hence bigger and brighter, and “Blue” due to being the second full moon in a month. This combination doesn’t occur again until 2032. Saturn will be close by.
Next Friday, Rabbit Hunting Season begins. Dove hunting begins the next day. Check The Regs for details.
September 16 is the date for bingo’s return to the Alread EHC facility in Rupert. A light meal will be offered beforehand. Also returning in the near future, exercise classes. More details coming soon.
With super hot weather, gardens need more attention, like extra water and extra mulch. Consider using shade cloth to further slow down moisture loss.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Highway 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
