Thursday, the VBC Quorum Court meets at 6 p.m.
Saturday, 8 a.m., registration opens for the Alread Community Fireworks Spring Poker Run. After the ride, 6-10 p.m., the Southern Switch band will perform.
Sunday, before dawn, Saturn pairs with the last quarter moon. Look southeast.
The annual turtle migration has begun. Their movement towards ideal habitat and nesting locations often means crossing roads. Don’t let your good intentions of helping cause a traffic accident. Generally, turtles know where they want to go so keep them pointing in that direction when moving them. And if you want to keep your fingers, know what a snapping turtle looks like.
The wild blackberries are blooming but there is nothing in the forecast to indicate a “blackberry winter” this year. In the past, it was said the last cold snap of the season often happened when the blackberries bloomed.
This year’s strawberry harvest looks to be bountiful. A good mix of rain and moderate temperatures has many a gardener smiling.
An old fashioned peony is blooming near my cabin. I was told years ago by the kids who lived here back then that their mother planted it in 1930. Peonies can live over a hundred years.
If you have info about the Crabtree and west Hwy. 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
