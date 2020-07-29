All EHC activities, at their Rupert facility, are cancelled to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The Crabtree Senior Night Potluck, at the Foursquare Church, will not be held on Friday, in the interest of protecting the community’s seniors from the coronavirus.
Arkansas’s School Tax Holiday is Saturday and Sunday. It allows purchase of certain school related items free of tax.
The monthly ACRDC meeting will be virtual on Monday to help slow the spread of Covid-19. To attend, via Zoom, call 745-5278, or email burtie@ artelco.com.
The full moon is official Monday at 10:58 a.m. The August full moon has often been called Sturgeon Moon, but also Barley Moon, Grain Moon and Fruit Moon.
“Unsung Heroes of the Community” will be a new feature here, from time to time, and will highlight persons who selflessly, for little or no money, are making big time contributions to their community. Our first “hero” is Eunice Lemings, who for years has worked tirelessly on behalf of seniors and her church. One of her more recent undertakings has been organizing the rehabilitation of the Crowell Mountain Cemetery. She has done exhaustive research to identify 36 persons in unmarked graves and is ready to order markers. You can support her efforts by writing a check made out to “Crowell Mt. Cemetery,” and send to: Eunice Lemings, 788 Denton Road, Clinton AR 72031.
Eunice, we salute you!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.