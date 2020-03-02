Thursday is Quilting Day, 9 to 11 a.m., at the EHC building in Rupert. Curiosity seekers are welcome.
Thursday, The Volunteer Fire Department holds its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. For more info, or to volunteer, call 253-5071.
Applications for the J.D. Puddy and Iris DeRow Memorial Scholarships must be submitted by April 1. . For more info see an EHC or ACRDC member.
Monday, the full moon is official at 12:48 p.m. Many Native Americans called it the Full Worm Moon due to warming weather causing earthworm activity. Others called it Crow Moon, Crust Moon and Sap Moon. Early European settlers called it Lenten Moon and considered it the last full moon of winter.
The cold snap last week destroyed most of one local distributor’s stock of garden seedlings. Many cool weather transplants can be in the garden now but be sure to harden them off first. They need to get use to cooler outdoor temperatures gradually. Warm weather transplants, unless well protected, should not be planted until after the last frost, which varies from year to year. We can probably expect frost through the first week in April and all danger of frost passed by the beginning of May. Our frost free growing season is around 175 days.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 745-1249.
