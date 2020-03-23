Look for the waxing crescent moon in the west this week after sunset.
Wednesday, Venus reaches its highest point in the evening sky, for the next 8 years. Look west. It will reach its brightest in about 36 days, just before it passes behind the sun.
Friday, Crabtree’s Senior Night Potluck has been cancelled.
The Farmers Almanac says Thursday through Saturday are good days to cut hair to encourage growth.
All group activities at the Crabtree Foursquare Church have been cancelled until further notice.
Next Tuesday, Saturn and Mars pair. Both will fit in the field of view of binoculars.
I’ve decided to devote my recently acquired extra time to my spiritual life and gardening. My longtime friend and fellow organic gardener Lalla Ostergren used to say that the daily consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables contributed to a strong body and resilient immune system. While that’s always been a good idea, it seems particularly timely at this point in human history.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 745-1249.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.