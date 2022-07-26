Crabtree news

On Thursday, the New Moon is official at 12:54 p.m.
Friday’s Crabtree Senior Night Potluck, at the Foursquare Church, is cancelled.
Saturday night, two minor meteor showers peak with maybe 25 per hour. A clear view to the southeastern horizon is best as all will appear low in the sky.
Monday, 4 p.m., ACRDC meets at the FUN Park, weather permitting, otherwise at the EHC facility in Rupert. Anyone can attend but to get on the agenda call in advance 501-745-5278, or email burtie@artelco.com.
Next Thursday, 7 p.m., the Volunteer Fire Department meets. For details call Tammy Webb, 501-253-5071.
A turkey has begun clucking in the woods around the cabin. I’ve also heard more barred owl calls lately: “Who cooks for you? Who cooks for you-all?”
My pond has been long dried out. But a clever frog has moved into my camp shower, which I use in the garden to cool off with when working. I was going to move the frog out, knowing what it was contributing to my shower water, but decided he deserved a reward for his ingenuity. I letting him be.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy. 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
