Venus is approaching its brightest in 8 years, now through early July. It’s one of only 3 celestial objects that can cast shadows. Look west after sunset.
Saturday, July 1, Alread presents “The Best in the West” with their annual Independence Day celebration and fireworks. This year featuring an extended lineup of live entertainment. Horseshoe tournament signup begins at 2:30 p.m.
One of last week’s storms brought a large oak tree down on power lines on Sawmill Road. Several people were delayed while the tree was cut off the lines. Neighbor Bill Gabe, watching while waiting, said when the tree’s weight came off the lines they all popped back up in position except for the fiber optic cable which was snapped.
The first cutting of hay, delayed some by early rains, is mostly complete. Spotty rains made some fields more productive than others. Crabtree’s Glyen Jackson said overall it was “fairly good” with a “little more this year than last,” mentioning that his best field produced over 200 round bales. He went on to say calf prices are up but so are equipment, parts, fuel and fertilizer prices, making ends hard to meet. He’s spent $17,000 on breakdowns this year so far. He lamented, “People not running equipment have no idea what’s involved.”
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Highway 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
