Friday, before dawn, Venus “kisses” the crescent moon.
Friday night’s Crabtree Senior Night Potluck, at the Foursquare Church, has been cancelled.
Monday, around midnight, the Tau Herculids meteor shower may or may not happen. Due to breakup of Comet 73P in 1995 this could be a meteor storm but is not expected to last much longer than 15 minutes.
Next Thursday, the Volunteer Fire Department meets. For details call Tammy Webb, 501-253-5071. They are always looking for quality volunteers.
The snakes are out and going about their business now. A neighbor reported an encounter with a copperhead last week. Be mindful of where you step and stick your hands, to avoid a bite.
Lightning bugs started their cheery night greetings last week. It always reminds me of catching them as a kid. Mom would put holes in lids of glass collection jars with strict instructions to let them go in the morning. But at least for the night I was comforted by their glowing presence next to the bed.
The recent cool down has given a few more days of life to cool weather crops. But full attention is now turning to warm weather vegetables. For more see the “12 Months of Gardening” column in this edition of The Democrat.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy. 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess at 501-745-1249.
