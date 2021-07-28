EHC’s Quilting Days are not just for old timers. Anyone interested in learning this vanishing art is invited. Instruction is available. For details call 745-2304.
Friday, the Crabtree Senior Night Potluck at the Foursquare Church has been cancelled.
Saturday, the Third Quarter Moon is official at 8:15 a.m.
Monday, ACRDC meets at 4 p.m. in the FUN Park. If you would like to speak call 745-5278, or email burtie@artelco.com, for confirmation.
Next Thursday, the Volunteer Fire Department meets at 7 p.m. If you are interested in joining call 745-2232.
Apologies for misinformation on Arkansas’ Tax Free Weekend last week. Actual dates are August 7-8.
After midnight, August 12, the Perseids meteor shower will peak with 50-150 per hour, as the Earth passes through the densest portion of the debris field left by Comet109P/Swift-Tuttle in its 133 year orbit around the sun.
Ian Thompson received EHC’s 2021 J.D. Puddy, Jr. Scholarship. His mother Alicia graduated from Alread School. Ian will be attending Harvard.
Last week, I enjoyed what was left of my wild blackberries, which produced well this year. Also received some blackberry cobbler from neighbor Kitty. That was a treat! Mmmmgood!
I had my second encounter with a timber rattler this summer. Neighbors Bill and Mellisa had a pigmy rattler in their yard. It’s a reminder to be mindful when the pit vipers are on the prowl.
More neighbors have reported Japanese Beetle infestations. These need to be dealt with swiftly as they can defoliate plants quickly. For more on this check out the “12 Months of Gardening”, found elsewhere in this edition.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy. 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 745-1249.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.