Thursday, the Volunteer Fire Department meets at 7 p.m. For details call 501-253-5071.
The first quarter moon is official Saturday at 1:48 a.m.
Saturday is Recycling Day, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., at the Alread Cafeteria. In the same location, at 9 a.m., ACCDA holds its monthly meeting, followed at 10 a.m. by the Inter-organizational meeting.
Saturday and Sunday is the Special Youth Turkey Hunt. Only hunters 6 to 15 years old can participate. A free Customer Identification Number is required. Go online for details at agfc.com.
Next Thursday, EHC meets at 1:30 p.m. in the FUN Park or by Zoom, depending upon weather. For more info call 501-745-5278.
We will pass the date of the latest recorded snowfall for the county next week. But, according to the National Weather Service, the latest snowfall in the state happened on May 4, 2013, up towards Harrison.
I was stung by the first wasp of the season last week. It was the result of a momentary lapse in mindfulness. Being in nature without awareness of where you’re stepping and grabbing is akin to crossing the street without looking both ways. Much of the time it works out okay but when it doesn’t it hurts.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy. 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
