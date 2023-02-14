Crabtree news

On Thursday, the VBC Quorum Court meets at 6 p.m.
On Monday, the New Moon is official at 1:05 a.m.
Tuesday night, the Extension Service hosts the Livestock & Forage Production Meeting. Call 501-745-7117 for details.
On Tuesday, after sundown, Venus pairs with a thin waxing crescent moon, low in the southwest. Then the next night Jupiter pairs with the moon.
Squirrel season ends February 28. Check The Regs for details.
Last week’s flooding caused some problems but was not as bad as it could have been. Chris Stanford said the bridge on Archey Road was just inches from being overflowed when the water reached its highest. The gravel approaches to the bridge deck are in good shape.
Hans Heaney, living off west Highway 16 near the county line, mentioned he’s seen road reflectors up north, that are recessed into the pavement. That way they last a lot longer since the snow plows don’t remove them annually. I’ve noted several neighbors repurposing them as driveway markers, although most of them ended up as road litter in the ditches.
If you have info about the Greater Crabtree and west Highway 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
