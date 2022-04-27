Thursdays, 9 to 11 a.m., “Quilting for Rookies and Pros” is offered by EHC. For details on getting involved contact Sheila, 501-745-2304.
Friday, Crabtree’s Senior Night Potluck at the Foursquare Church is cancelled.
Saturday, the second new moon of the calendar month is official at 3:28 p.m. This is sometimes called a Black Moon but don’t rush out as there will be nothing to see.
Next Thursday, the Volunteer Fire Department meets at 7 p.m. For info on getting involved call Tammy, 501-253-5071.
Regular Turkey Season continues through May 8. Check The Regs for details. Of five subspecies in the U.S. we have the Eastern Wild Turkey here. Recent estimates of population put it at about 100,000 for the state before the hunt began.
Sunday, May 15, there will be a total lunar eclipse visible in the county beginning about 10:30 p.m.
May will see warmer temperatures and longer days making it a great time to plant the rest of your warm weather vegetables. For details see “12 Months of Gardening” elsewhere in The Democrat.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy. 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
