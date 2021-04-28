The Crabtree Senior Night Potluck, normally scheduled the last Friday of the month, has been cancelled for April.
Monday, the third quarter moon is official at 7:30 p.m.
Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 9 to 11 a.m., exercise class returns to the EHC building in Rupert. Marge Koone wants to assure everyone that that the pace will start slow and be easy. The public is invited.
Next Wednesday, a couple of hours before dawn, the Eta Aquarids meteor shower will peak with up to 30 per hour, as we pass through the thickest portion of Halley’s Comet’s debris field. The display continues several days before and after the peak.
Next Thursday, the Volunteer Fire Department meets at 7 p.m. For info call Tammy Webb, 253-5071.
RallyX Auto Racing returns to Crabtree, Saturday, May 8, with Round 3. For current details and registration visit their Facebook page, or search: arscca.org.
The Annual Spring Poker Run to support Alread fireworks is scheduled for May 15.
The long view in the forest is now gone until autumn.
Several sources say we are almost guaranteed no more spring frosts in the county. So it’s time to start your warm weather garden. For more on this subject, see “12 Months of Gardening” appearing elsewhere in this issue of The Democrat.
If you have info regarding the greater Crabtree and west Hwy. 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 745-1249.
