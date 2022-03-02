Thursday, 7 p.m., the Volunteer Fire Department meets. For details call 501-253-5071.
EHC continues to offer quilting instruction. For details call 501-745-2304.
Next Thursday, at 4:45 a.m., the first quarter moon will be official.
That same day, at 1:30 p.m., EHC holds its monthly meeting. For more info call 501-745-5278.
Just before the latest round of winter weather, I noted flies and moths on the wing. Also tree frogs in the pond had begun their mating calls. That all ended quickly as severe weather blew down branches and trees, and tore off roofs. Then the cold and ice came to further delay spring. I heard more thunder over the two plus days of sleet than I ever remember in February. As I write this, Sunday last, the sun is out, temperatures are to reach the 40s and the glazed ice that still covers trees and bushes, here in the high country, will be gone by the end of the day. Maybe old man winter is ready to go to bed for the season.
Mark your calendar for Daylight Savings Time, March 13.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy. 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
