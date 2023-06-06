Crabtree news

On Thursday, EHC meets, 1:30 p.m., at the Rupert facility. Community minded persons are invited. For details call 745-5278.
Beginning at noon, on Friday, it’s Free Fishing Days, through midnight Sunday. No license is required.
Saturday is Recycling Day, 8-10 a.m., at the Alread Cafeteria. ACCDA meets at the same location at 9 a.m., followed by the AIM meeting at 10 a.m.
Beginning Saturday and running through June 18, applications are being taken for alligator hunting. There is a limited supply. Check with AGFC.
Predawn Monday, early risers can see Jupiter pair with the waning crescent moon.
Just because there are less people and traffic out this way doesn’t mean drivers can be less vigilant. Wildlife can appear quickly and often doesn’t look both ways before crossing the road.
Quilting has been shown to lower heart rate and blood pressure, improve hand eye coordination, relieve stress, give purpose and a sense of accomplishment, plus more. To get started on these benefits call Sheila for quilting opportunities at EHC, 745-2304.
Local black raspberries are ripening now.
For more info about the greater Crabtree and west Highway 16 community, call or text, Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
