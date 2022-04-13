Thursday, 1:30 p.m., EHC meets at the FUN Park or by Zoom, depending on weather. For details call 501-745-5276.
Saturday at 1:55 p.m. April’s full moon is official. It has often been called Pink, Sprouting Grass, Egg or Fish Full Moon. Since Easter is observed on the Sunday that follows the first full moon after the spring equinox, this is also called the Paschal Full Moon, from the Hebrew word for Passover. The meaning of the name Paschal is “Easter child.”
Monday, regular Turkey season opens and continues through May 8. Check The Regs for details.
Next Wednesday, the Bookmobile visit to Tilly and Zion Hill has been cancelled.
Last Friday morning, numerous neighbors in the high country reported a wintery weather mix including sleet and snow flurries. Weather statistics indicate that is most probably the last we will see this season.
I have just returned from a visit with Mom and brothers and sisters in Illinois. Cousins from Alabama also showed up to celebrate Mom’s 92nd birthday. Dad’s recent passing here has made me realize the importance of scheduling more frequent visits with family, even when it requires a bit of travel.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy. 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
