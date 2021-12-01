Thursday, the Volunteer Fire Department meets at 7 p.m. For details call 501-253-5071.
Saturday, the New Moon is official at 1:43 a.m.
Through Sunday are the last days of this round of the modern gun deer hunt season. Another opportunity happens December 26-28. Check The Regs for details.
Monday, ACRDC holds its board meeting in the FUN Park in good weather, or the EHC building when inclement. Anyone can attend but if you wish to speak call 501-745-5278, or email burtie@artelco.com.
The waxing crescent moon pairs with Venus on Monday, Saturn on Tuesday and Jupiter on Wednesday. Look to the west after sunset.
Next Wednesday, the VBC EHC holds its Christmas meeting at Petite Jean Electric, 270 Quality Drive, Clinton. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m.
Next Thursday, private applicator training for restricted use pesticides will be held on the VBC Fairgrounds. For details call 501-745-7117.
Except for stragglers, leaf-drop is now complete. It’s a great time for seeing the picturesque lay of the land our county has to offer. It also makes spotting critters at greater distances more likely.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy. 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
