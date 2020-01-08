Elvis Presley was born in 1935, on Wednesday’s date.
Thursday, EHC’s monthly meeting is 1:30 p.m. at their building in Rupert.
Friday, The full moon is official at 1:23 p.m. Native Americans have called it the Wolf Moon as wolves tended to howl more often at this time of year. Others have called it the Cold Moon and Spirit Moon.
Saturday is Recycling Day 8 to 10 a.m. in Alread. A benefit breakfast will be held at the same time in the cafeteria.
Deer hunting is over for the season unless you’re an archer, then you have until February 29 to get your limit. Check The Regs for details.
Applications for the Alread EHC’s scholarship, in memory of J. D. Puddy Jr., are now available. For more info call 745-5278 or 745-6304.
The mild winter weather has encouraged some daffodils to start pushing their green tips towards the sun.
There is still time to plant bulbs. They may flower late but they will survive.
I also like to lift clumps that are diminishing in vigor, separate the bulbs and replant. The cooler temperatures make the digging easier and the emerging tips make them easy to find.
Unless a big rain is coming, water in the newly planted bulbs to give them a quick opportunity to recover. Growth doesn’t stop this time of year, it just slows down.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west 16 community, call or text, Jeff Burgess, 745-1249.
