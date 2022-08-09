Crabtree news

Thursday, EHC meets at the FUN Park, 1:30 p.m. For details call 501-745-5278.
Friday is the peak of the Perseid meteor shower. Best viewing will be early evening, before the full moon fully rises. Look northeast.
Saturday is Recycling Day, 8-10 a.m., at the Alread Cafeteria. Then at 9 a.m., ACCDA meets in the same location. Which is followed at 10 a.m. by the AIM meeting to promote cooperation and community togetherness.
Monday, before dawn, the moon pairs with Jupiter.
Monday is the last day to apply for a dove permit from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.
The Old Farmer’s Almanac says the “best days” for cutting hay are Monday and Tuesday.
Next Wednesday, the Bookmobile visit to Tilly and Zion Hill has been cancelled.
Coming up Saturday, August 20, 2 p.m., it’s The Back to School Ice Cream Social at the Crabtree Foursquare Church. The community is invited.
Continuing rain has greened back up much of the foliage that wasn’t killed by the drought. Insect activity that had diminished as the drought lengthened, is rebounding. Frogs are making happy sounds at night and the Resurrection Lilies are blooming. Looks like summer has taken a turn for the better.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy. 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
