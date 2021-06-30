Thursday, the third quarter moon is official at 4:10 p.m.
Thursday, the Volunteer Fire Department meets at 7 p.m. For details call 253-5071.
Saturday is the big one, “Best in the West”, The Alread Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks. Horseshoe Tournament sign up begins at 3 p.m. Food vending available from 5 to 8 p.m. EHC will be selling their delicious homemade cookies. Bring a chair or blanket. There will be live music after the fireworks. Everyone welcome.
Monday, the Earth is at aphelion. That’s the furthest point from the sun during our annual orbit. On that day we’ll be 222,000 more miles further out from the sun than the average.
Next Thursday, “Quilting!” is back at the EHC facility in Rupert. For details call Sheila, 745-2304.
Same day, same place, at 1:30 p.m., EHC holds their monthly meeting. Interested persons are invited.
I am just finishing the last of my black raspberries, started snacking on early blueberries and wineberries, and have picked my first red tomato. For more gardening joy read “12 Months of Gardening,” elsewhere in this issue of The Democrat.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Hwy. 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 745-1249.
