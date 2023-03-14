Crabtree news

On Thursday, the Van Buren County Quorum Court meets at 6 p.m.
On Monday, the March equinox is official at 4:24 p.m. Astronomically it’s the beginning of spring for us and beginning of fall on the southern half of the planet. There is always about equal daytime and nighttime on the equinoxes.
On Tuesday, the new Moon is official at 12:23 p.m.
Some parts of the country are experiencing an earlier beginning of spring than usual, by weeks. I’ve noted that seems to be true here also, with leaf out obviously well started in some locations. The long view in the forest will soon be disappearing and I may have taken my last full moon light only night walk until fall.
Be prepared if you’ve started your garden. The Old Farmers Almanac says our average last frost is April 10, with a 30 percent probability. But there is still a 10 percent chance on May 2.
If you have info about the greater Crabtree and west Highway 16 community, call or text Jeff Burgess, 501-745-1249.
