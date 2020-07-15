BEE BRANCH-Arkansas State Police report the death of a Fairfield Bay woman in a July 7 traffic accident in Bee Branch.
Per the state police, Emma Crawford, 27, of Fairfield Bay was the passenger in a Hyundai Accent when the car was hit by a Dodge Ram driven by James M. Lambeth, 29, of Clinton. The Dodge had "crossed the painted median into the south outside lane of Highway 65." The Dodge hit the Hyundai in the "front passenger side" in the 2:40 p.m. collision, per the report.
Lambeth, the only occupant of the Dodge, is listed as injured, as is the Hyundai's driver, Johnny Parrish, 46, of Fairfield Bay. Weather was clear and dry at the time, per the state police report.
