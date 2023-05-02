May is National Foster Care Awareness Month, and Goode’s Cash Saver is helping The CALL in Van Buren and Searcy counties by hosting a crawfish and shrimp boil from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 6 in the Goode’s Cash Saver parking lot. Funds raised through the event will go to support children and youth in foster care and the local families who care for them.
“This is our third annual crawfish boil, and we are so grateful to our hometown grocer Goode’s Cash Saver for continuing to support The CALL in this way,” County Coordinator Kristen Tucker said. “Not only is this an opportunity to get the best shrimp and crawfish north of Louisiana, we hope it will also raise awareness of the local need for more families to serve our most vulnerable kids.”
The need for more foster families is great. There are currently 25 children in foster care in Van Buren County, and seven homes open to care for them. Statewide, on average, 20 children across Arkansas are removed from their homes and placed in the foster care system every day. More than 8,000 children spend time in foster care in Arkansas each year.
The CALL mobilizes local churches to raise up and support foster families. The organization is volunteer driven and is supported through donations from local church missions partners, individuals, and businesses. To date, The CALL has opened more than 3,000 homes in the state of Arkansas. A total of 2,188 children have been adopted by The CALL families, and more than 28,000 kids have been cared for by The CALL family.
Funds donated here help children and youth in foster care right here in our communities.
Each May since 1988, National Foster Care Month has raised awareness about foster care. This month, The CALL will focus on the “Everyday Heroes” who make a difference for kids and youth in foster care in our community. Some choose to foster or adopt, some support The CALL by getting their church involved, some provide freezer meals for foster families, and some support The CALL by giving financially. “It takes a team of people to do this work,” said Tucker. “We are grateful for the faithful service of our local volunteers, and we are looking for others to join us in this important effort. Not everyone is called to foster, but everyone can do something. We hope people will start by coming out to support The CALL at the Crawfish and Shrimp Boil this Saturday.”
For more information on how you can become a hero to a child in foster care, email vanburencounty@thecallinarkansas.org or call or text 501-251-7331. You may also write to The CALL at PO Box 881, Clinton, AR 72031.
