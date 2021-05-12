As Foster Care Awareness Month continues, The CALL in Van Buren County is holding a “Craws for The CALL” Crawfish and Shrimp Boil Fundraiser and Bake Sale on Saturday, May 22 in the Goode’s Cash Saver parking lot at 129 Bone Street, Clinton.
The plates will be $12 for crawfish and $15 for shrimp and include smoked sausage, corn, potatoes and a drink. The fundraiser will be grab-and-go from 11a.m. to 6 p.m. or until the food is gone. The event will also include a bake sale with homemade goods from local bakers. Anyone who would like to donate baked items for the sale can call or text 501-251-7331 or email vanburencounty@TheCALLinArkansas.org. The CALL in Van Buren County is grateful for the support of local bakers and Goode’s Cash Saver.
“This event would not be possible without volunteer bakers from the community and Goode’s Cash Saver’s sponsorship,” James Tucker, co-coordinator for The CALL in Van Buren County said. “Proceeds from the event will directly impact children and youth in foster care right here in our community.”
Cash Saver already supports the local county affiliate of The CALL through their Best Choice Save-A-Label program. Customers can save their Best Choice product labels and bring them to either Goode’s Cash Saver location. Best Choice donates to The CALL for every label collected, and Goode’s Cash Saver is matching Best Choice’s donations.
“When we decided to start an annual program using the Best Choice Save-A-Label program, we looked around the community to see where the biggest need was,“ Steve Goode, store owner said. “It became apparent that not only did The CALL have a great need, but they are also doing a great work. Our team is grateful to sponsor this crawfish and shrimp boil fundraiser to partner with their team to provide the resources they need serve and love on children in foster care in Van Buren County. We hope others will join us and answer The CALL to serve the need here.”
The support makes a big difference, as The CALL receives no government funds and is entirely staffed by volunteers here in Van Buren County.
“We depend entirely on donations from individuals, churches and community partners,” Tucker said. “Thanks to the generosity of our donors, our ministry to children and youth in foster care was able to continue uninterrupted through the recent global pandemic, and we are looking ahead to the opening of our support center on the square in Clinton. None of this would be possible without the generosity of the community. We hope everyone will come out for this fundraiser and enjoy some great food for a great cause.”
The CALL will hold an online information meeting 6 p.m. Thursday, May 13. To receive login information or to find out more about how to get involved in foster care, call or text 501-251-7331 or email vanburencounty@TheCALLinArkansas.org.
To become a monthly supporter through the “Defender” program, text “CALLDEFENDER” TO 41444. Financial support can also be mailed to The CALL, PO Box 881, Clinton, AR 72031.
