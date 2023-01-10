Everything is better with bacon! If bacon is wrong, I don’t want to be right. Making bacon. I can’t believe it’s not bacon. Happiness is bacon. I’m just here for the bacon. And my favorite, God saved bacon, not lettuce. Can you guess that I love bacon? I know, I ran a vegetarian cafe but we are entitled to one vice right? Well after a very trying start to the week I’m ending the week with you guessed it ... bacon! A dear friend knew how to speak my “love” language. His bacon treat was sure enjoyed by my belly but filled my heart as well because he knew me so well that he know what would put a smile on my face.
It is my belief that taking the time to really know someone BEFORE you judge them is the foundation of a great relationship. I find that this is especially true with the people that you spend most of your day with, those you work with. The workforce is challenging in itself but the dynamics of the different people and personalities that you have to deal with is one of the most challenging aspects of the workforce. Unless you work alone people that can treat each other with kindness and respect are the key to a good, thriving working environment.
I’ve written about the four things that help to make any relationship flourish before but it certainly bears repeating now and then. Many years ago a priest in his sermon spoke about this and here is the gist of what he said. The four things that ANY relationship needs are fun, freedom, warmth, and communication.
Every relationship has to have an element of fun. If it’s not fun you’re not happy. When you’re not happy nobody is happy. Isn’t it terrible to have to go to work every day with someone who is grumpy and negative? I find it exhausting trying to always put a smile on their face while still keeping one on mine. This is important in all relationships. With a couple, with your children, family members, and friends.
Every relationship needs to acknowledge and allow each person to have the freedom to be themselves. Don’t try to change someone, it never works. Instead get to know them well enough that you know their strengths and weaknesses, their good and their bad. If you are working with them give them the things that you know they will excel in, where their strength lies not where they will struggle and fail. Give them all they need to succeed while encouraging and supporting them. We all do better when we can be who we are, are accepted for who we are, and are treated with love and kindness.
Every relationship needs to have an element of warmth. That warmth can come in the form of love for someone, caring, support, encouragement, and don’t forget praise, and appreciation. All of these make us feel warm inside, appreciated, and content.
Every relationship needs communication, communication, and communication. Assumptions, rumors, and negative remarks only hurt and destroy relationships before they can even start. In the workforce, it can destroy the morale of its employees, and the company can even suffer monetarily from the effects of a lack of communication. Personal relationships would never happen if there wasn’t open, honest communication. Each of these things applies to our children as well, there is no age discrimination when we are talking about relationships.
Your first New Year’s kindness challenge is to bring home the bacon. Take stock of all of your relationships. Do you know the people in your life so well that you know exactly how to make them smile? Do you have all four of these elements with everyone in your circle of people? If you don’t, now is a good time to start working toward that goal. The new year symbolizes a new start. I pray that we all have an excellent start to our New Year. I personally have always strived to have a good balance of all four of these elements in all of my relationships. This priest’s sermon has been my mantra for so many years that I have those four words in a frame by my bed. I see it every night before I go to sleep and every morning when I wake up. I can’t remember the priest’s name but I remember his words. Those words have helped me so much over the years and because they have been such an important part of my life that when someone I know, care for, or work with doesn’t allow these elements into our relationship it hurts. I know that there will be people that come and go in your life who just can’t see the need to help facilitate a healthy relationship with you and while unfortunate there are plenty more who will. I wish you barrels of fun, freedom, plenty of warmth, tons of communication, and lots of bacon in 2023!
