FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas picked up two more commitments from the transfer portal this weekend including a former in-state standout the previous staff let leave the state.
Former Morrilton and North Carolina quarterback Jacolby Criswell, 6-1, 205, committed to Arkansas on Saturday night. Former Razorback coach Chad Morris made his son a priority over Criswell and that is how he ended up at North Carolina. In addition, the Hogs picked up a pledge from Texas A&M-Commerce wide receiver Andrew Armstrong, 6-5, 189, who is expected to compete for a starting spot.
Criswell was the 2019 Gatorade Player of the Year in Arkansas. On Sunday, Criswell talked about why he chose the Hogs.
“I mean it felt right,” Criswell said of Saturday’s commitment. “Just go with your gut and that is what I did. I wanted to come back. It’s my home state. It wasn’t that good a year and I felt like I could be a difference maker in upcoming years.”
Criswell entered the transfer portal on Monday. Wisconsin and others came after him, but he felt like Arkansas was best for him.
“I’m a big believer in Christ,” Criswell said. “If things don’t work out the way you planned. At that time North Carolina felt right. But at the end of the day God wrote the story and I feel like I’m supposed to be back here.”
While Pittman was hired late and didn’t have much time to pursue Criswell at that time he did make a hard push for the Morrilton standout. The fact (Sam) Pittman let him know he was a priority at that time stuck with the quarterback.
“I did for sure,” Criswell said. “It was bad timing for him. My coach at North Carolina ended up coming down. Bad timing for him (Pittman). We didn’t get to talk much. But I was really excited. I figured he would go for a late push. The type of person I am, I’m loyal so I told him I just couldn’t do it.”
At North Carolina, Criswell completed 18 of 31 passes for 204 yards, one touchdown and an interception. He also rushed 20 times for 133 yards and a touchdown. At Morrilton, he completed 408 of 650 passes for 5,964 yards, 58 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Criswell also rushed 370 times for 2,593 yards and 41 touchdowns. He had eight receptions for 94 yards.
Armstrong had a strong sophomore season. He caught 62 passes for 1,020 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also talked about his commitment on Sunday.
“I came to Arkansas to win,” Armstrong said. “I came to Arkansas just because the coaches make me feel like it’s home. I’m all the way in Dallas, so that’s like 5 hours or something like that. It feels like home being here.”
The former Dallas (Texas) Bishop Dunne standout was overlooked in recruiting, but not this time. Shortly after going into the transfer portal he picked up 17 offers. Kenny Guiton, who coaches Arkansas’ wide receivers, offered him on Thanksgiving Day and made a strong impression.
“He’s like my old coach at my old school, I can talk to him like a friend,” Armstrong said. “He’s like my age, so I can relate to him a lot. I can relate to Coach G a lot, he’s like a brother to me. I just felt that connection when I first spoke to him.”
Criswell and Armstrong join Florida offensive guard Joshua Braun, 6-6, 335, as committed from the transfer portal.
