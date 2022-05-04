Crowell Mt. Cemetery spring cleaning is set for May 21, starting around 8 a.m. Work will consist of mowing, leaf raking, filling in ground holes, cleaning headstones, putting up new gates, painting new gates and fence, standing up leaning headstones properly, and etc. Please bring your work tools, gloves and wear appropriate clothing.

