The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association 7-8 (CVMA 7-8) is a nonprofit veterans organization designed to help our local veterans.
CVMA 7-8 partnered with Red Apple Inn to host the CVMA 7-8 Inaugural Golf Tournament located in Heber Springs on May 6.
Former Gov. Mike Beebe was invited to play. Beebe is an American politician and attorney who served as the 45th governor of Arkansas from 2007 to 2015.
