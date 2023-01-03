Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association (CVMA) Chapter 7-8 participated in its second annual Feeding Veterans a Christmas Dinner.
Those veterans, military spouses and family who received a Christmas dinner were from the communities of Mountain View, Batesville, Heber Springs, Rose Bud, Searcy and Beebe.
The CVMA Chapter 7-8 members Steve “Taz” Pilkington, commander; Don “Tank top” Smith, committee chairman; and 15 other members delivered the meals.
For more details about CVMA Chapter 7-8, visit CVMAAR7-8.com.
