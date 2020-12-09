Santa in the parade

DAMASCUS — Santa here, waving to his many fans, during Saturday’s Christmas parade in Damascus. Observers well spaced out along the route were able to enjoy the parade, and scoop up some candy, in pleasant weather. (See page B1 for Clinton’s Christmas event held that evening.)

 By ALEX KIENLEN / Editor

