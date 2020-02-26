A Damascus man accused of attacking a Greenbrier Junior High School educator has pleaded not guilty to the felony case filed against him.
Edward Earl Bechtel, 44, was formally charged on Feb. 14 with first-degree battery, a Class B felony, and first-degree terroristic threatening, a Class D felony, for reportedly attacking Pamela Nacke on the side of the road in late January. Bechtel appeared in shackles and a striped jumpsuit Monday morning before Circuit Judge Charles “Ed” Clawson Jr. and pleaded not guilty.
Authorities believe the Damascus man is responsible for attacking Nacke, who was the GJHS family and consumer science instructor, around midnight on Jan. 24. Though attorney Matthew P. McKay was appointed to represent Bechtel throughout the criminal proceedings against him, defense attorney Lynn Plemmons stood in for arraignment purposes Monday.
During the brief hearing, Clawson approved the $100,000 bond that was previously set by a district court judge. Once the bond was approved, Plemmons interjected, saying it was likely Bechtel’s counsel would request a bond hearing.
“Obviously, Mr. Bechtel does not agree with that (bond amount),” Plemmons said.
For the time being, Clawson said he would leave Bechtel’s bond at $100,000 and that he would schedule a bond hearing upon receiving a formal request from the defense team.
The case against Bechtel stems from a Jan. 24 incident that occurred in the 180 block of Highway 124 West. Authorities believe he is the man responsible for attacking Nacke on the side of the road.
Online records show that Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers received a 911 call shortly after midnight on Jan. 25 after the Greenbrier educator was able to flag down another motorist to help her get away. Nacke initially pulled over to help Bechtel and his girlfriend on the night in question. Though she did not know who they were, she noticed they had crashed a white 2009 Jeep Wrangler in the ditch and wanted to see if they needed help, according to the probable cause affidavit.
As she approached the couple, Bechtel allegedly attacked her. Nacke told sheriff’s deputies she tried to tell Bechtel she could help him pull his truck out of the ditch but instead he screamed at her and asked: “Are you ready to die tonight?”
At one point, Nacke said Bechtel began “pummeling her with his fist and the back of his hands” after he tackled her to the ground, causing her head to bounce off the pavement. The woman said she tried to call 911, but there was no service in the area.
According to the affidavit, the Greenbrier educator began praying out loud until she eventually was able to flag down a passing vehicle. Nacke was able to call authorities shortly after the other motorist picked her up.
Bechtel reportedly left Nacke with multiple broken bones, damaged tendons and a concussion following the attack, according to court documents.
The Damascus man is set to appear next on April 15 in Faulkner County Circuit Court for a pretrial hearing regarding the allegations against him.
