Mrs. Dana Lou (Davenport) Ruff, of Clinton, Arkansas was born on March 6, 1929, in Braggs, Oklahoma, to the late Dewey and Lena (Oliver) Davenport and went to be with her Lord on Nov. 18, 2022, at the age of 93. She married Robert E. Ruff in 1950. Dana had a long and distinguished career, retiring from the Texas Vocational Rehabilitation Commission of Conroe, Texas. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Clinton and loved to sing gospel music.
Dana is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 54 years, Robert E. Ruff; one son, Patrick D. Ruff; one brother, William Davenport; and one brother-in-law, Jim Peel.
Left to cherish her memory are two sons, Michael Ruff and wife Sue of Clinton, Steven R. Ruff and wife Linda of Houston, Texas; six grandchildren, Morgan Ruff, Corey Ruff and wife, Courtney, Heather Hedrick and husband Karl, Eric Ruff, Nick Ruff, Jake Ruff; two great grandsons, James Ruff, Wade Ruff; one sister, Dortha “Dot” Peel; sister-in-law, Carolyn Davenport; one niece, Dede Wilson; one nephew, William Davenport; other relatives and many friends.
Visitation was from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022 at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Clinton. A graveside Celebration of Life service in her honor followed at 1:30 p.m. at Clinton Cemetery with brother Tommy Shaw leading the celebration.
To express online condolences please visit www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/clinton.
