Dana Marilyn Bibles, 93, of Center Ridge, went to her heavenly home on Aug. 12, 2022. She was born to Buel D. Sutterfield and Essie Stephenson on July 16, 1929, in Leslie, Arkansas. She graduated from Leslie High School and worked for a short while before becoming a mother of three boys.
Marilyn was a member of several Baptist Church’s during her life travels. Most recently was the Baptist Church outside of Austin, Arkansas. She enjoyed reading, creating silk flower arrangements, traveling to the South Pacific, playing the piano, and singing gospel songs. More than that Marilyn cherished the Stephenson, Horton and Sutterfield family members.
Marilyn married her beloved sailor, Douglas E. Bibles, on April 1, 1950. They were married for 61 years until Doug’s passing in 2011. Marilyn is survived by her three boys, Gregory A. Bibles, Samuel W. Bibles and Robert D. Bibles. She is also survived by six grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Marilyn’s life will be celebrated on Saturday, Aug. 27, at Plant Cemetery outside of Clinton, Arkansas, at 1 p.m.
