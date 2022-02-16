I, in what has become a grand tradition, did not watch the Superbowl. My wife and I were at home and honestly, we’re just not that into sports. I’m not bragging, I’m not complaining, in fact I enjoy showing up at a stadium and taking in a game from time-to-time, but we’re just not the “watching the game” types.
But it’s not like I don’t participate in society. So yeah, before bed Sunday night I tracked down and watched the half-time show. (And for all its nonsense, isn’t the internet wonderful at times like that?).
I enjoyed it, I enjoyed it quite a bit. It wasn’t a musical genre or sensibility that I normally pursue, but I’ve always kind of wanted to see what the big deal was about Snoop Dogg and Mary J Blige and all that, so it was fun that way: Hip-hop beats and lowrider convertibles.
And I’m watching all that and thinking “Hey, yeah. It’s not like they had some boomer act on there like the Rolling Stones or something. No, this is for the young people, this is …” and then, wait a minute, these guys hit the big time in the early 90s.
So, wait, early 90s, is 2022 … this stuff on the screen is music for middle-agers. So yeah (as the light bulb comes on) cutting edge hip young and urban music is over 30 years old.
And all that mental ratcheting took a few seconds, a few seconds out of a Superbowl half-time performance which was, ah you know, interesting in that entertaining glad-I-didn’t-buy-a-ticket way. I couldn’t understand half of what they were singing about anyway, but then it’s not like my hearing’s getting younger.
And this would be a great juncture to go into some “those kids today” thing as some have in response to the show, but the heck with that. Maybe it’s because I’ve been to the high-school doing some reporting up there lately, got to share as some students read poetry, or as some other students trained for a coming esports tournament. Students who were of an age where I’d have to presume they put Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg in the same category as Tyrannosaurus Rex and cars with crank-down windows.
The poems they shared reflected a modern world, and esports was something which simply didn’t exist all that many years ago.
Y’all, times are changing. That’s not a bad thing. In fact, it’s an inevitable thing. “The only thing constant is change” and all that. And if it’s inevitable, like, say, hair loss and senior discounts, then why not find some joy in it? Not a bad thing? It’s a great thing!
For example: Think of the world someone who played esports in high school will be in when they’re old enough to get a senior discount. Nobody had email when I graduated from high-school, and cars wore completely out at 100,000 miles. But now?
We joke about flying cars, but, honestly, does it not seem at least possible for today’s student in their years to come? Won’t that be great? People logging into the network and complaining that the government isn’t doing enough to keep up the helipads in front of the school maintained? That a greater investment needs to be made in paving robots “… instead of blowing it all on laser airway markers!” somebody will type.
Or something like that.
Nobody said I have to understand what’s coming in the future. But I do find that having joy about what’s coming, on the whole, makes for a more pleasant life. Tomorrow’s going to be better than today, has been every day so far.
Maybe that’s what Blige was singing about. I couldn’t tell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.